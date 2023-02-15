Bengaluru: Praana Foundation starts an ambulance dedicated for animals

A special and dedicated ambulance for the sake of animals was launched in Bengaluru by the Praana Foundation on Tuesday. This is said to be the 24/7 ambulance for animals which are injured, sick and in need of medical help across the city.

Actor and politician Prakash Raj launched the ambulance on Tuesday. The founder of Praana Foundation took to social media and wrote, “There’s no remedy for love but to love more… I’m so happy, my heart is sooo full. Thank you Gunda & Ajji Bhajji. Thank you @prakashraaj sir for launching @praanafdn’s emergency ambulance service and 24x7 helpline number.”

Actor Prakash Raj also expressed his happiness after launching the animal ambulance. He wrote, “Extremely Honoured and happy to be a part of this wonderful initiative by dear @samyuktahornad and team @praanafdn. let’s spread .. love .. compassion and joy.”

Samyuktha said that many complaints regarding the animal injuries are unattended due to the lack of facilities for animals. “The animal rescue centers in Bengaluru are located either in East Bengaluru or the north side of the city. This has been leading to the delay of treatment and we decided to dedicate an ambulance service for animals,” Samyuktha told Deccan Herald.