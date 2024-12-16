Bengaluru: Private schools lock up kids in 'dark rooms' for not paying fees, claim parents

Parents in Bengaluru have raised serious allegations against a private school, claiming that children were locked in dark rooms as punishment for various reasons, including delayed fee payments, tardiness, and misbehavior. The incident has been reported at several schools in the city.

According to Asianet News, the incident has been reported at several schools in the city, including Orchid International School, which is located on Mysore Road.

Children who failed to pay their fees on time were confined to dark, isolated rooms, with some reportedly being placed in a dark library during class hours, parents claimed according to the publication. Some parents have also claimed that when children spoke out about their experiences, they faced even harsher treatment from school staff.

The allegations have led to formal complaints being filed with both the Education Department and the Child Safety & Protection Department. Parents are demanding that immediate action be taken against the school, calling for its license to be revoked and for it to be blacklisted.

In the past two weeks alone, parents report that six children were kept in a dark room for an entire day with no light or facilities, sparking widespread alarm over the potential long-term effects on their well-being, the report further added.

Education Department responds

In response to the complaints, the Education Department has issued a stern warning to private schools about such practices, the Asianet News report added. Authorities have assured the public that they will investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action if the claims are verified. The department has also urged parents to report any similar incidents to local police, where investigations will be launched.

