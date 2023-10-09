Bengaluru Rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging and traffic congestions

Heavy rains lashed out at parts of Bengaluru on Sunday evening causing water logging at multiple parts of the city. Bengaluru police also warned commuters to stay cautious while driving on slippery roads and traffic snarls were observed in a few areas. Bengaluru witnesses long traffic jams due to waterlogging of several roads following rainfall. (old pic)

Waterlogging was reported at Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal and caused severe inconvenience to those who work there on Monday morning. The KR Puram area also received heavy rains on Sunday evening and continued till the night. South Bengaluru too saw rain on Sunday night and traffic congestion was reported at Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura road. A few trees were also uprooted in the city due to high winds and they were cleared immediately.

In an X post, Bengaluru traffic police wrote, “Water logging in Roppena Agrahara ,Madivala traffic ps limits ,timely intervention by police by pumping out water restored the traffic almost immediately ,Good work by @acpsetraffic @madivalatrfps @Jointcptraffic @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka. Important road which connects Electronics City fly over.”

A community handle called citizens movement east wrote, “K R Puram post-rain: Heavy flooding, sadly the norm here! If BBMP had spent 50% of allocated funds for drain maintenance, this could've been avoided. @DKShivakumar, there's much to address!”

According to Deccan Herald, the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to south interior Karnataka and moderate to heavy rains are predicted at Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts today and tomorrow.

