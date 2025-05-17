Bengaluru resident fined over 15,000 for keeping shoe rack in apartment corridor

In an unusual case from Bengaluru's Electronic City, a resident of Prestige Sunrise Park has paid over ₹15,000 in fines for refusing to remove a shoe rack placed outside their apartment, despite repeated reminders and rising penalties. The association currently imposes a ₹ 100 daily fine for such violations.(Pexels)

According to a Times of India report, the residential society, located in the Norwood block of the complex, had launched a campaign to clear all personal belongings, shoe racks, potted plants, and storage units, from common areas. The initiative aimed to improve corridor safety and comply with fire safety regulations, which mandate that exit paths in high-rises must be kept free of obstructions.

Following a two-month grace period and several rounds of communication, nearly all of the 1,046 apartment owners complied with the rule. Notices were distributed, and the Residents’ Association held discussions to ensure residents had ample time and clarity to follow through.

Only two households initially resisted. While one eventually removed their items, the second resident remained defiant.

According to Arun Prasad, president of the Residents’ Association, the resident in question continued to keep the shoe rack in the corridor and even paid an advance fine of ₹15,000, asking the association to treat it as a future payment towards daily penalties.

The association currently imposes a ₹100 daily fine for such violations but is considering doubling it to ₹200 specifically to address this case.

"Common areas are not meant for personal storage," Prasad said according to the publication. "While we appreciate the majority of residents following the rules, such repeated violations pose a serious safety hazard, especially in the event of a fire or emergency evacuation."

The association noted that when the drive began, nearly half the residents had some form of personal item placed outside their flats. Over time, consensus was built around the need to maintain clear passageways, and compliance improved significantly.

Despite this, the persistent resident has continued to pay the fine while insisting on keeping the shoe rack outside, claiming they want no further disturbance on the matter.

