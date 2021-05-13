Bengaluru rides high: Cyclists provide relief to residents amid the lockdown

As Karnataka tackles the second wave of coronavirus, many are finding it difficult to get access to medicines and other essentials. That has inspired a group of cyclists in the city, Relief Riders to come to the rescue of many, especially the senior citizens. And in return, the citizens have been sending out messages of gratitude such as: ‘I have received my medicines, thank you very much. I am extremely grateful to you for your help, you’ve saved my life.’

Bengaluru resident Sathya Sankaran is one who receives many messages on similar lines everyday, for himself and his team for helping out those in need. “We had started delivery of essentials on cycles during the first lockdown in 2020. Our group stayed active, and when this new lockdown was announced, we knew what we would be needed,” says Sankaran, who is currently overseeing the work of 200 volunteers.

“The lockdown has been particularly hard on the elderly, and many others who have Covid or non-Covid medical conditions, and have no one to take care of them... Our cyclists ferry the essentials to them between 6am and 10am,” adds Sankaran informing how their young volunteers are being given training to stay safe while undertaking the deliveries.

The initiative of Relief Riders has now been extended to cycling communities in seven other cities.

“As part of Relief Riders, we are being asked to deliver necessities in our local areas, so as to ensure safety of all volunteers,” says Arvind Bhateja, a volunteer with the group. Since cyclists don’t need passes to commute and adhere to norms listed by the local health department for the lockdown, many are coming forward to volunteer with the group. “I started cycling during the lockdown last year, and originally did it for health benefits. But, after a chance meeting with the Relief Riders, I realised it was time to give back to society. It has been a rewarding experience so far,” says Asha Rajdev, a pilot who volunteers with the group, and Dr Arvind Bhateja, a Bengaluru-based neurosurgeon, who along with his wife are active members of Relief Riders. “My wife and I commute to work on cycles, and on our way we take a little detour and try to help as many people as we can with essentials. At Relief Riders, we are being asked to deliver in our local areas so as to ensure safety of all volunteers,” says Bhateja, who had started #ResetWithCycling initiative last year to promote cycling.

And for residents, these bikers are God sent! “Relief riders had been my life saviors during the time when my husband was down with 104 degree fever. They searched multiple medical shops to bring my medicines and necessary equipment to me. I can’t ever forget the help I’ve received from them,” says Manisha Mishra, one of the beneficiaries of the initiative.

The initiative has now been extended to cycling communities in seven other cities across India including Chennai, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hubballi. “In one of the households that we cater to, there are two bedridden senior citizens with a nurse. They wanted home deliveries so that they don’t expose themselves to the virus. We helped them out with groceries and it’s heartwarming to be of assistance to people,” adds Bhateja.

