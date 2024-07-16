 Bengaluru roads to be white-topped with ₹1800 crore. ‘Will last for 25 years,’ says DK Shivakumar | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru roads to be white-topped with 1800 crore. ‘Will last for 25 years,’ says DK Shivakumar

ByHT News Desk | Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 16, 2024 09:09 AM IST

DK Shivakumar also stressed that the quality work will be done to make Bengaluru a pothole free city

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that white-topping will be done at a total 157 km of roads in Bengaluru and it will make the tech capital, a pothole free city. He also said that the white-topping will protect the road for the next 25 years from the damage.

Bengaluru roads to be white-topped with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1800 crore. ‘Will last for 25 years’(HT File Photo)
Bengaluru roads to be white-topped with 1800 crore. 'Will last for 25 years'(HT File Photo)

DK Shivakumar said, “Bengaluru roads are usually prone to potholes due to regular rains. The white-topping will be done across the city with 1800 crore rupees. This initiative will protect roads for the next 25 years from any kind of damage. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is asked to identify such roads in the city and protect them.”

Also Read - Potholes in Karnataka are the result of BJP's UP model: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar also stressed that the quality work will be done to make Bengaluru a pothole free city. “We will white top roads under the 'Sugama Sanchara Bengaluru' and 'Brand Bengaluru' initiatives. The works will be completed under a certain deadline,” he added.

Shivakumar, also a minister for Bengaluru Development Authority, declared a five-point programme to boost the infrastructure of Bengaluru. He said, “The five-point programme includes drinking water, pothole filling, widening of the property tax net, property tax collection, and clearance of encroachment of Rajakaluve (water resources including canals or other water bodies and lakes). The Chief Minister and I visited many parts of Bengaluru to inspect infrastructure and flood prevention works."

Also Read - Peak Bengaluru: Automatic Pani Puri vending machine in goes viral, internet has questions

BBMP announced that it will deploy 15 vehicles with Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to detect potholes on city roads. Along with potholes, these cameras will also capture damaged streetlights, footpaths, and other things that cause a street-medic menace. Speaking to reporters, BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “These vehicles will travel at 5km per hour speed, and all 15 vehicles will cover 300 km a day together. The data collected by these cameras will help civic officials fix the roads.”

