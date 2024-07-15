Peak Bengaluru: Automatic Pani Puri vending machine in goes viral, internet has questions

An automatic Pani Puri vending machine in Bengaluru’s HSR layout has taken the internet by storm after a user shared the image on social media. Though such vending machines and kiosks are not a rare sight in Bengaluru, the witty name of the stall turned out to be an internet hit. Peak Bengaluru: Automatic Pani Puri vending machine in HSR layout goes viral

An X handle called Benedict shared a Pani Puri stall with a vending machine that is titled, “WTF - What The Flavours,” has multiple taps of flavored water for the puris. The idea is to bring hygiene and freedom to choose the flavours to Pani Puri eating experience, where one can get preferred flavored water into their puris. “HSR living in 2050,” wrote the X handle.

Meanwhile, other users had doubts about such automated vending machines. A user asked, “So that pani puri liquid that overflows...does it get recycled or drained?” A second user said, “Too Clinical, isn’t enticing in my opinion. Can do better if some good visual design is applied.”

Another user named Pradeep said, “The ETA Mall in Binny Pet had an automated panipuri vending machine at least five years ago. I'm not sure why this hasn’t taken off big time yet. Since it’s now an 'HSR invention,' it should scale.``

The street food, especially Pani Puri, has been in the news in Karnataka recently for hygienic reasons. When food safety officials conducted sample checks in Karnataka, they found shocking results. Out of 260 collected samples, artificial colours and carcinogenic agents that cause cancer were found in 41 samples. The other 18 samples turned out to be unfit for human consumption. The results have raised several questions on the quality of street food that is highly consumed in cities.