Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s week-long summer camp initiative engages children in yoga, Gita recitation

Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has launched a week-long summer camp for children aged 8 to 14 across 10 centres in his constituency. The camp features sessions on yoga, meditation, Gita recitation, dance fitness, self-defense, and drawing.(X/@Tejasvi_Surya)

The initiative, which began this week, aims to provide children with opportunities to learn new skills while making the most of their summer holidays.

The camp features sessions on yoga, meditation, Gita recitation, dance fitness, self-defense, and drawing. Around 2,500 children have enrolled in the program, engaging in a mix of educational and recreational activities.

Surya linked the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Mann Ki Baat address, in which the PM encouraged children to combine fun with learning during their summer break.

“This is in line with PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji’s Mann Ki Baat message yesterday, where he nudged children to mix fun and learning this summer,” Surya wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Check out his post here:

He also shared pictures from the camp, capturing moments of his interaction with the children. The images showcased young participants actively engaging in various activities, highlighting the enthusiasm surrounding the initiative.

The summer camp is being conducted across multiple locations in Bengaluru South, with organizers aiming to make it an enriching experience for the children.

Tejasvi Surya was recently seen attending the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha session at the Parliament along with his wife, Sivasri Skandaprasad.

The couple, who recently tied the knot, made their first public appearance together in Parliament.

Surya got married to Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad on March 6, in an intimate ceremony that remained largely away from media attention. The wedding, held in the presence of close family members and a select group of political associates, marked a new chapter in the life of the two-time parliamentarian.

