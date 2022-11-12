Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council holds first meeting after launch

The Bengaluru South School Leaders' Council held its first meeting on Saturday at the office of Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. More than 40 student leaders from around 25 schools attended the first meeting and discussed the action plan in future. This student council - which was launched in October - comprises school leaders from different schools in the Karnataka capital who will be responsible for independently conducting quarterly events on the environment, sports, arts, culture and civic issues.

The council will also host a sports event for government school students in December. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took to social media and shared the glimpses from the first meeting of the student council. He wrote, “Bengaluru South School Leaders Council held its 1st meeting at @Offtejasvisurya today. Attended by 40+ school leaders across 25 schools, the Council is all set to host its first sporting event, Sarkari Shaala Kreedotsava between December 12-13 for Govt. School students. (sic)”

This student council is instituted by MP Tejasvi Surya and he told earlier that the leadership qualities need to be taught from the school level. During the launch, he said, “My journey in public life started in the school, where I contested an election to become a head boy. That's why I wish to see these school leaders, captains, vice-captains, head boys and head girls in all schools also develop their civic responsibility, team building and leadership skills through this summit.”

