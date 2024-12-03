Bengaluru student, 19, dies by suicide after college mate cheats her of 15 lakh: Report

A 19-year-old college student, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, according to police officials. The Rajajinagar police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representative file photo)

As reported by Deccan Herald, Priyanka was found hanging from the balcony of her house on November 29. In a note left behind, she accused her college mate, Diganth, of cheating her out of ₹15 lakh worth of gold ornaments under the pretext of investments, police said.

The FIR revealed that Diganth convinced Priyanka to invest in casinos, taking the gold ornaments in the process. Despite her repeated requests, he failed to return the valuables.

The Rajajinagar police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) based on a complaint filed by Bharath Kumar and have launched an investigation into the matter.

