Bengaluru student, 19, dies by suicide after college mate cheats her of 15 lakh: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Priyanka, 19, was found hanging from the balcony of her house on November 29 in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar.

A 19-year-old college student, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, according to police officials.

The Rajajinagar police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representative file photo)
The Rajajinagar police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representative file photo)

As reported by Deccan Herald, Priyanka was found hanging from the balcony of her house on November 29. In a note left behind, she accused her college mate, Diganth, of cheating her out of 15 lakh worth of gold ornaments under the pretext of investments, police said.

The FIR revealed that Diganth convinced Priyanka to invest in casinos, taking the gold ornaments in the process. Despite her repeated requests, he failed to return the valuables.

The Rajajinagar police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) based on a complaint filed by Bharath Kumar and have launched an investigation into the matter.

(Also Read: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s advice after Bengaluru techie loses 91 lakh in stock market fraud)

Recently, A Karnataka resident lost 1.7 crore in an elaborate online scam where fraudsters posed as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The ordeal began on November 11 when the victim received a call from an unknown number. The caller, claiming to represent TRAI, alleged that a mobile number registered under his name was being misused for illegal activities in Mumbai’s Andheri East.

The victim was warned that an FIR had been filed against him for harassment through marketing calls and that his mobile service would be suspended within two hours unless he contacted the Andheri police station, the report added.

(Also Read: Karnataka man loses 1.7 crore to fraudsters posing as CBI, TRAI officials: Report)

Follow Us On