Karnataka man loses 1.7 crore to fraudsters posing as CBI, TRAI officials: Report

A Karnataka resident lost ₹1.7 crore in an elaborate online scam where fraudsters posed as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Deccan Herald reported. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fraud

As per the report, the ordeal began on November 11 when the victim received a call from an unknown number. The caller, claiming to represent TRAI, alleged that a mobile number registered under his name was being misused for illegal activities in Mumbai’s Andheri East.

The victim was warned that an FIR had been filed against him for harassment through marketing calls and that his mobile service would be suspended within two hours unless he contacted the Andheri police station, the report added.

Soon after, another individual introduced himself as Pradeep Sawant, who claimed to be an officer investigating a money laundering case tied to the high-profile Naresh Goyal fraud. Sawant alleged that a bank account under the victim’s name had been fraudulently opened at Canara Bank in Andheri and used for illegal transactions.

Fake documents and a fabricated case

The pressure escalated when the victim received a WhatsApp video call from two individuals posing as Police Officer Rahul Kumar and CBI Officer Akanksha. They presented fake documents showing a fabricated case registered against him in the CBI office and demanded money to "resolve" the issue.

Fearing arrest and reputational damage, the victim complied with their demands. Between November 13 and 19, he transferred ₹1.7 crore through multiple RTGS transactions. However, he later realized he had fallen prey to a scam and approached the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) police station to lodge a complaint.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fraud. Officials have cautioned the public to verify the identity of callers claiming to represent government agencies and to avoid transferring money without proper due diligence.

(Also Read: Bengaluru students’ Madikeri trip turns nightmare as car rental agency assaults, extorts ₹50,000: Report)