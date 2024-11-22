Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru students’ Madikeri trip turns nightmare as car rental agency assaults, extorts 50,000: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The Chandra Layout police have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.

A one-day trip to Madikeri, Karnataka, turned into a nightmare for five students after a self-drive car rental agency accused them of speeding, assaulted them, and extorted money.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend two other suspects involved in the case. (Representational image)
Efforts are ongoing to apprehend two other suspects involved in the case. (Representational image)

The Chandra Layout police have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident, Times of India reported.

According to the report, Akash (name changed), a fifth-semester BBA student from Mathikere, and four friends rented a car for the trip on November 16. Akash booked a KIA Sonet through Vinod, who worked for a rental agency, paying 500 as commission via a digital payment app.

Nithin, another staff member, handed over the car and took Akash’s laptop as a security deposit, cautioning that exceeding 100 km/hr would incur fines of 1,200 per violation.

After completing their trip, the group returned the car on November 17 evening. Akash and his friend Prem accompanied Vinod to an office in Maruthinagar to inspect the vehicle. There, Vinod, Shashank, and others accused the students of crossing the speed limit 120 times, demanding 1.2 lakh in fines. Akash requested proof but was shown only three screenshots of violations, the report added.

(Also Read: 100 engineering colleges in Karnataka to be 'adopted' by corporates by next year: IT Minister Kharge)

Students threatened, assaulted, and extorted

The accused allegedly locked Akash and Prem in the office, threatening them with a knife and assaulting Akash. Under duress, Akash borrowed 35,000 from friends, which he was forced to transfer via a QR code. Prem was also coerced into transferring 15,000.

The gang summoned the remaining students and issued death threats. They held Akash until late night, later escorting him home while warning him against approaching the police. The gang demanded another 25,000, but the transaction failed.

Terrified, Akash confided in his uncle and filed a police complaint on November 18. Authorities arrested Vinod, Shashank, and Nithin, recovering 30,000 and Arya’s laptop. The students were found to have exceeded the speed limit only three times, and the accusations were a ploy to extort money, said a senior officer according to TOI.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend two other suspects involved in the case.

(Also Read: Bengaluru government hospitals revise OPD and admission fees: Check the new rates here)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On