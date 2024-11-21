Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru government hospitals revise OPD and admission fees: Check the new rates here

ByHT News Desk
Nov 21, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The cost of a single-bed special ward has increased significantly, from ₹750 to ₹2,000 per day.

State-run hospitals under the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) in Karnataka have implemented revised charges for ward facilities and several services, including outpatient department (OPD) registration.

The registration fee for outpatient department services has doubled from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20
The registration fee for outpatient department services has doubled from 10 to 20

According to Indian Express report, the updated rates, effective from November 1, apply to prominent government hospitals like Victoria Hospital, Vani Vilas Hospital, Minto Eye Hospital, BMCRI Super Speciality Hospital, and the Trauma Care Centre.

According to BMCRI, these revisions are based on recommendations made during a meeting of the Department of Medical Education held on May 23.

Ward charge revisions

As per the BMCRI notification, the cost of a single-bed special ward has increased significantly, from 750 to 2,000 per day, the report added. Twin-occupancy special ward charges have been raised from 750 to 1,000. Patients in these special wards will also face additional charges for hospital procedures: a 40 per cent increase for single-bed wards and a 30 per cent hike for twin-sharing wards.

While deluxe special ward charges remain unchanged at 3,000 per day, procedure costs in these wards will see a 6 per cent hike. General ward charges, which were previously 15 per day, have now increased to 50.

(Also Read: Rapido to launch pool taxi services to Bengaluru airport starting at 350: Report)

OPD fees revised

The registration fee for outpatient department services has doubled from 10 to 20, while in-patient registration charges have risen from 25 to 50. Despite the revisions, charges for the intensive care unit (ICU), ICU step-down areas, and post-operative rooms remain unchanged at 2,000, 1,500, and 500 per day, respectively.

Patients will also now have to pay 100 for diet counselling, a service that was previously offered free of charge.

The cost for obtaining medical records, post-mortem certificates, medical certificates, physical fitness certificates, and wound certificates has increased from 250 to 300.

(Also Read: Karnataka government speeds up Bengaluru’s second airport plans, narrows down two locations: Report)

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On