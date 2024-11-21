Bengaluru government hospitals revise OPD and admission fees: Check the new rates here

State-run hospitals under the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) in Karnataka have implemented revised charges for ward facilities and several services, including outpatient department (OPD) registration. The registration fee for outpatient department services has doubled from ₹ 10 to ₹ 20

According to Indian Express report, the updated rates, effective from November 1, apply to prominent government hospitals like Victoria Hospital, Vani Vilas Hospital, Minto Eye Hospital, BMCRI Super Speciality Hospital, and the Trauma Care Centre.

According to BMCRI, these revisions are based on recommendations made during a meeting of the Department of Medical Education held on May 23.

Ward charge revisions

As per the BMCRI notification, the cost of a single-bed special ward has increased significantly, from ₹750 to ₹2,000 per day, the report added. Twin-occupancy special ward charges have been raised from ₹750 to ₹1,000. Patients in these special wards will also face additional charges for hospital procedures: a 40 per cent increase for single-bed wards and a 30 per cent hike for twin-sharing wards.

While deluxe special ward charges remain unchanged at ₹3,000 per day, procedure costs in these wards will see a 6 per cent hike. General ward charges, which were previously ₹15 per day, have now increased to ₹50.

OPD fees revised

The registration fee for outpatient department services has doubled from ₹10 to ₹20, while in-patient registration charges have risen from ₹25 to ₹50. Despite the revisions, charges for the intensive care unit (ICU), ICU step-down areas, and post-operative rooms remain unchanged at ₹2,000, ₹1,500, and ₹500 per day, respectively.

Patients will also now have to pay ₹100 for diet counselling, a service that was previously offered free of charge.

The cost for obtaining medical records, post-mortem certificates, medical certificates, physical fitness certificates, and wound certificates has increased from ₹250 to ₹300.

