Bengaluru thief spends night in showroom to steal mobile phones, arrested

bengaluru news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 01:09 PM IST
  • A man who stole six mobile phones from a store in J P Nagar stayed overnight at the showroom to escape undetected, however he was caught by Bengaluru police the next day.
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A thief hid in a mobile phone showroom overnight in Bengaluru's JP Nagar to avoid getting caught. However, when a cleaning staff arrived the next morning and opened the shop up, he tried to flee but was nabbed.

The Bengaluru Police arrested the accused and seized all the mobiles from his possession. The accused, whose identity could not be ascertained by HT, tried to stole mobile phones from a Tata Chroma store in JP Nagar.

The police have handed over the stolen mobile phones back to the Chroma store.

P Krishnakant, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for the south division of Bengaluru city, tweeted, “Arrested. An accused who had stolen 6 mobiles from Tata Chroma Store (JP Nagar) worth 5 lakhs. Accused stayed overnight on the store and when store was opened in the morning by the sweeper, he escaped. Police recovered all mobiles intact and handed over to Tata Chroma store.”

This comes in the amid of similar crackdowns by the Bengaluru police of late.

Read: Bengaluru cops nab interstate bike thief; 9 two-wheelers seized

Topics
bengaluru crime
Saturday, July 30, 2022
