Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Two arrested for ramming into a car in the midnight at Sarjapur road

Bengaluru: Two arrested for ramming into a car in the midnight at Sarjapur road

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:12 AM IST

The video that was viral on social media showed the accused threatening the couple inside the car to get out after dashing it.

Bengaluru: Two arrested for dashing into a car in the midnight at Sarjapur road
Bengaluru: Two arrested for dashing into a car in the midnight at Sarjapur road
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Bengaluru police arrested two people for allegedly chasing a car at 3am in Sarjapur road, after dashing it from the opposite direction. The video that was viral on social media showed the accused threatening the couple inside the car to get out after dashing it.

S Girish, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (Whitefield division) tweeted, “FIR booked & arrested the two men on the bike involved in this incident. Appreciate the swift response by Bellandur Police.” These two men also allegedly tried to extort the couple inside the car by faking an accident. The entire sequence was recorded in the dash camera that was fixed in the car.

On Sunday, a community social media handle called Citizens Movement shared the video and wrote, “Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully with a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car at night. Use a dash cam.”

Also Read| Biker in Bengaluru collides car at 3am, chases and threatens the driver. Video

In a viral video, the biker came from the opposite direction and hit the car. Later he threatened the couple to get out of the car but they refused to step out. However, the car was moved back but the biker chased them and started hitting on the window of the car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out