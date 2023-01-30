Bengaluru: Two arrested for ramming into a car in the midnight at Sarjapur road

The Bengaluru police arrested two people for allegedly chasing a car at 3am in Sarjapur road, after dashing it from the opposite direction. The video that was viral on social media showed the accused threatening the couple inside the car to get out after dashing it.

S Girish, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (Whitefield division) tweeted, “FIR booked & arrested the two men on the bike involved in this incident. Appreciate the swift response by Bellandur Police.” These two men also allegedly tried to extort the couple inside the car by faking an accident. The entire sequence was recorded in the dash camera that was fixed in the car.

On Sunday, a community social media handle called Citizens Movement shared the video and wrote, “Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully with a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car at night. Use a dash cam.”

In a viral video, the biker came from the opposite direction and hit the car. Later he threatened the couple to get out of the car but they refused to step out. However, the car was moved back but the biker chased them and started hitting on the window of the car.