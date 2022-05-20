Bengaluru: Two women held for stealing valuables worth over 10 lakh

It has now come to light that a gang of three, including two women aged 33 and 28, were at large stealing valuables from unsuspecting train passengers across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The two women, identified by several names like Roopa, Anitha, Gayathri or Lavanya, and Saranya, Lavanya, Sandhya or Jamuna were arrested by railway police in Bengaluru on May 11.

According to reports, the two women would seek help from other passengers while they carried babies to get on and off at stations, while the third gang member would lift valuables from their bags while they were distracted. The passengers would be requested to hold the babies when the crime happened.

Reports said the inter-state pickpockets were loitering around the KR Puram railway station in the city when police caught and brought them in for questioning. The women then confessed to their crimes and were arrested.

Police are said to have recovered around 200 grams of gold that cost over ₹10 lakhs from the duo. It is not clear who the third gang member is. However, reports said the accused women have cases registered against them at police stations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as well.