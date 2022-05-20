Bengaluru: Two women held for stealing valuables worth over ₹10 lakh
It has now come to light that a gang of three, including two women aged 33 and 28, were at large stealing valuables from unsuspecting train passengers across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The two women, identified by several names like Roopa, Anitha, Gayathri or Lavanya, and Saranya, Lavanya, Sandhya or Jamuna were arrested by railway police in Bengaluru on May 11.
According to reports, the two women would seek help from other passengers while they carried babies to get on and off at stations, while the third gang member would lift valuables from their bags while they were distracted. The passengers would be requested to hold the babies when the crime happened.
Reports said the inter-state pickpockets were loitering around the KR Puram railway station in the city when police caught and brought them in for questioning. The women then confessed to their crimes and were arrested.
Police are said to have recovered around 200 grams of gold that cost over ₹10 lakhs from the duo. It is not clear who the third gang member is. However, reports said the accused women have cases registered against them at police stations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as well.
HC dismisses Bengal minister's daughter from govt job, asks her to return salary
The Calcutta high court has barred West Bengal minister Paresh Chandra Adhikary's daughter Ankita from entering the school premises until further orders. She was ordered to pay the first instalment of her salary by June 7, and the second by July 7 this year. The HC further said Ankita's post will remain vacant and shall be earmarked for the petitioner.
Punjab to open 75 mohalla clinics in first phase on Independence Day
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the launch of his government's flagship programme of mohalla clinics with the opening of 75 clinics in the first phase to mark the 75th Independence Day on August 15. The chief minister also gave his nod to converting non-functional sewa kendras across the state into mohalla clinics, refurbishing such complexes on a uniform pattern with basic interior components, including doctor's room and pharmacy.
SC gives Karnataka an 8-week deadline to solve issues delaying BBMP polls
The Supreme Court on Friday said that necessary notifications regarding delimitation of wards and determining reservation percentage for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local administrative body, be notified within eight weeks. The top court was hearing a plea related to conducting polls for the BBMP, whose term ended on September 10, 2020.
Fire at godown in Delhi's Jhandewalan area, 27 tenders rushed to spot
A massive was reported from a godown in the Jhandewalan area of central Delhi on Friday. As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Officials said the fire was reported from Jhandewalan cycle market at 2.05pm. There was no report of any major injury or damage so far. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted about the fire that he said had been brought under control.
Light rainfall in parts of Delhi bring slight relief from searing heat
Parts of Delhi receive light rain on Friday, bringing some relief from the scorching heat over the past few days. Stormy weather was also reported from some areas of Noida. Citizens of the national capital had woken up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.
