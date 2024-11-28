Bengaluru vlogger murder: Suspect ordered rope via Zepto, took cab to railway station after allegedly killing girlfriend

As the investigation into the death of a Bengaluru vlogger unfolds, new details have emerged revealing that the 21-year-old suspect went to the railway station after allegedly murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend at a hotel in Indiranagar on November 23. The deceased, Maya Gogoi, was a native of Assam and a YouTube vlogger.

According to The Indian Express report, Aarav Hanoy, reportedly booked a cab on the morning of November 26 and traveled to the Bengaluru railway station. Police investigations revealed that Hanoy switched off his phone upon arriving at the station, leading authorities to piece together his movements using CCTV footage, witness accounts, and Call Detail Records (CDR), the report added.

A 19-year-old woman, Maya Gogoi, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a hotel room in Indiranagar. The deceased, a native of Assam and a YouTube vlogger, checked into the hotel with Aarav on November 23.

According to reports, the housekeeping staff at Hotel Royal Living in Indiranagar discovered Maya’s body after Aarav left the premises. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), D. Devaraj told reporters that the duo had checked into the hotel at around 12:30 pm on November 23. CCTV footage revealed Hanoy left the room at 8:30 am on Tuesday, November 26. Police also suspect that the accused stayed with the dead body overnight in the hotel.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated. “Arav brought a knife in his bag when he checked in, and later ordered a nylon rope through Zepto during their stay,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). “It appears he came prepared to commit murder.”

Maya’s body was found with severe injuries, including a fatal stab wound to the chest and head injuries. Police believe the murder occurred on November 24. Maya had been living with her sister and cousin at a paying guest facility in Hoodi, Bengaluru.

Two special teams, led by Indiranagar Police Station Inspector Sudarshan, have been formed to track him down. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage along the route taken by the cab Aarav used to leave the crime scene.