Bengaluru wakes up to cloudy weather, IMD predicts more rain and winds today

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Apr 04, 2025 08:11 AM IST

Rainfall is expected to continue over Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts through the evening, with similar weather predicted across neighbouring districts.

Bengaluru woke up to rain-soaked streets and overcast skies on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall through the day, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

The showers are expected to bring some respite from the recent spell of dry heat.(PTI)
The showers are expected to bring some respite from the recent spell of dry heat.(PTI)

The showers are expected to bring some respite from the recent spell of dry heat, but authorities have urged caution due to possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Check out full weather forecast here:

Rainfall is expected to continue over both Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts through the evening, with similar weather predicted across neighbouring districts such as Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chamarajanagar.

South and north interior Karnataka

Elsewhere in South Interior Karnataka, widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers is likely over Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere and Kodagu. Gusty winds (40–50 kmph) may accompany the thundershowers. Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, and other districts will also see fairly widespread rain today.

The northern districts, including Belagavi, Dharwad, and Haveri, are likely to experience light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers and the possibility of hailstorms. Gusts may peak between 50–60 kmph in some areas. Districts like Koppal, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Gadag are also under similar alerts.

Coastal Karnataka

In the coastal belt, districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, with isolated areas likely to see heavier downpours. Winds may gust between 30–40 kmph. Uttara Kannada will also see widespread showers, although mostly moderate in intensity.

On Thursday, a 30-minute spell of heavy rain was enough to throw parts of Bengaluru into chaos, as several areas grappled with severe waterlogging. Among the worst-hit locations was Tavarekere Main Road, where viral videos on social media showed residents wading through knee-deep water, reigniting concerns over the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru wakes up to cloudy weather, IMD predicts more rain and winds today
