Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Bengaluru water board enters Guinness Book for its mega conservation campaign

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 19, 2025 08:54 AM IST

The Bengaluru water supply board has entered the Guinness World Records for its extensive water conservation campaign, engaging over 5,33,000 participants.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday secured a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for conducting a massive water conservation awareness campaign Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru development portfolio, received the certificate from the Guinness World Records on behalf of the board. 

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar said nearly 35 per cent of citizens do not pay their water bills, yet the board continues to function.
Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar said nearly 35 per cent of citizens do not pay their water bills, yet the board continues to function.

The campaign, held from March 21 to 28 this year, saw a record 5,33,642 people taking water conservation pledge, earning BWSSB a place in the Guinness World Records, Shivakumar’s office said in a statement. The certificate was presented by Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar at a ceremony held at a private hotel in Bengaluru. 

We need to emphasize water conservation for future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar emphasised the importance of water conservation and praised BWSSB for its efforts in spreading awareness. He noted that in cities like New Delhi, there are separate pipelines for drinking water and other domestic uses, but in Bengaluru, treated drinking water is being used for all purposes—including washing vehicles and watering plants. He highlighted that nearly 35 per cent of citizens do not pay their water bills, yet the board continues to function. 

A comprehensive plan is underway to supply drinking water to Bengaluru’s two crore residents, with BWSSB introducing new innovative schemes, the Deputy Chief Minister said. Shivakumar outlined plans to reduce BWSSB’s annual losses, currently estimated at 400 crore to 500 crore, by revising water tariffs. He added that water tariffs will be revised in a manner similar to the transport department's model in the coming days.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Follow Us On