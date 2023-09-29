‘Bengaluru will run out of drinking water soon,’ says MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress led Karnataka government for the way it is dealing with Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu. He also said that Bengaluru will run out of drinking water if the government doesn’t act and alleged that there is no proper coordination between the CM and deputy CM of Karnataka. MP Tejasvi Surya (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Tejasvi Surya said, “The Karnataka government has terribly failed in presenting the state concerns to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The water is continuously going to Tamil Nadu and if this is set to continue for a few days, Bengaluru will run out of drinking water. The farmers in other parts of Karnataka are also struggling because of the drought. The state is in need of 105 TMC of water but it only has 50 TMC and many taluks are already declared as drought hit.”

Surya also said that the Congress government should settle the issue with their ‘alliance’ partner DMK which is the power in Tamil Nadu. “DMK and MK Stalin are the friends of the Congress party. I request the CM to use your friendship and get things in favor of our state. I also request you to take the help of your friends to get an NOC for Mekadatu project. Show us that there is some use of your grand I.N.D.I.A alliance,” he added.

Karnataka saw a statewide bandh on Friday by the farmer groups and pro Kannada organizations. The protests were held across the state against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. As many as 44 flights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport here were cancelled owing to the Karnataka bandh, airport authorities said on Friday.

Similarly, state transport corporations too cancelled many of their bus services, especially in the Cauvery basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where the bandh had the most impact.

