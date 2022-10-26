Bengaluru woke up to the coldest October morning in last one decade. Report

Bengaluru saw a record low temperature Tuesday morning as the mercury dipped to 15.4 degrees Celsius in a few areas of the city. A report in The News Minute said it was the lowest October temperature recorded in the city in the past decade. According to the report, in October 2018 Bengaluru recorded a low of 16.4 degrees.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru saw a temperature of 16.3 degrees in the early hours of Wednesday. Other parts of Karnataka - like Bidar and Badami - recorded 12.4 degrees on Wednesday morning.

Experts have ruled out the possibility of an early winter in the state. The dip in the temperatures is said to be an impact of Cyclone Sitrang.

"Cyclone Sitrang that later converted into an intense cyclone was in a low pressure area. It is the reason for the cloudless and clear sky, as it passed the peninsular region. That is why when the skies are clear, it causes radiating cooling. The cold weather is expected to stay for a few days in the state and these are not the signs of early winter in Karnataka," an IMD official said.

