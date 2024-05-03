Bengaluru woman retrieves 1.7 crore from scammers after losing 2.7 crore: Report

In a recent incident, a Bengaluru resident recovered a significant portion of her lost funds after falling prey to scammers. The woman, a 52-year-old entrepreneur, found herself entangled in a distressing situation when she lost a staggering ₹2.7 crore to fraudulent schemes between April 6 and April 22. However, she managed to recover ₹1.7 crore of the lost funds, a report from Moneycontrol said. Her ordeal began when she clicked on a seemingly innocuous link promising financial rewards for engaging with certain YouTube channels. (HT Photo)

Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, she took immediate action by reaching out to the helpline number 1930 and lodging a formal complaint with the cybercrime police department. Her ordeal began when she clicked on a seemingly innocuous link promising financial rewards for engaging with certain YouTube channels, the report said.

Initially lured by modest returns, which amounted to around ₹10,000, she gradually became ensnared in the scammers' web as they enticed her with promises of doubling her investments in a short period. Placing her trust in these deceptive assurances, she proceeded to invest varying sums, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹30 lakh, into different bank accounts provided by the fraudsters, the publication stated.

However, her suspicions were aroused on April 19 when she began receiving repetitive messages from the scammers, falsely claiming to have doubled her payments. Seeking counsel from a trusted family friend, she was awakened to the harsh reality of her situation—a victim of cybercrime.

Acting swiftly, she filed a complaint with the authorities, speeding up the tracing and freezing of the scammers' bank accounts. Through diligent efforts, a significant portion of her losses, amounting to ₹1.7 crore, was successfully recovered, with an additional sum of ₹30 lakh expected to be returned imminently.

Police officials praised the woman's prompt response and cooperation, underscoring its instrumental role in facilitating the recovery process. They hailed this restitution as one of the largest ever achieved and returned to a victim of cybercrime.