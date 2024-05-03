 Bengaluru woman retrieves ₹1.7 crore from scammers after losing ₹2.7 crore: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru woman retrieves 1.7 crore from scammers after losing 2.7 crore: Report

ByYamini C S
May 03, 2024 02:28 PM IST

A significant portion of her losses, amounting to ₹1.7 crore, was successfully recovered, with an additional ₹30 lakh expected to be returned imminently.

In a recent incident, a Bengaluru resident recovered a significant portion of her lost funds after falling prey to scammers. The woman, a 52-year-old entrepreneur, found herself entangled in a distressing situation when she lost a staggering 2.7 crore to fraudulent schemes between April 6 and April 22. However, she managed to recover 1.7 crore of the lost funds, a report from Moneycontrol said.

Her ordeal began when she clicked on a seemingly innocuous link promising financial rewards for engaging with certain YouTube channels. (HT Photo)
Her ordeal began when she clicked on a seemingly innocuous link promising financial rewards for engaging with certain YouTube channels. (HT Photo)

READ | Former Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao injured in major road accident, SUV topples 3 times

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, she took immediate action by reaching out to the helpline number 1930 and lodging a formal complaint with the cybercrime police department. Her ordeal began when she clicked on a seemingly innocuous link promising financial rewards for engaging with certain YouTube channels, the report said.

Initially lured by modest returns, which amounted to around 10,000, she gradually became ensnared in the scammers' web as they enticed her with promises of doubling her investments in a short period. Placing her trust in these deceptive assurances, she proceeded to invest varying sums, ranging from 10,000 to 30 lakh, into different bank accounts provided by the fraudsters, the publication stated.

READ | SIT books Prajwal for rape; fresh FIR against his father alleges kidnapping

However, her suspicions were aroused on April 19 when she began receiving repetitive messages from the scammers, falsely claiming to have doubled her payments. Seeking counsel from a trusted family friend, she was awakened to the harsh reality of her situation—a victim of cybercrime.

Acting swiftly, she filed a complaint with the authorities, speeding up the tracing and freezing of the scammers' bank accounts. Through diligent efforts, a significant portion of her losses, amounting to 1.7 crore, was successfully recovered, with an additional sum of 30 lakh expected to be returned imminently.

READ | Student held for opening IndiGo plane’s emergency door cover mid-air, released

Police officials praised the woman's prompt response and cooperation, underscoring its instrumental role in facilitating the recovery process. They hailed this restitution as one of the largest ever achieved and returned to a victim of cybercrime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru woman retrieves 1.7 crore from scammers after losing 2.7 crore: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On