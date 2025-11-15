Bengaluru woman rides wrong-way, hits auto, then argues, video goes viral

A video capturing a heated roadside confrontation near the Baiyappanahalli Flyover has gone viral, sparking a debate over wrong-side driving, road discipline and police enforcement in Bengaluru. The clip shows a woman on a two-wheeler riding against the flow of traffic before colliding head-on with an autorickshaw.(X/@sanatan_kannada)

The clip, widely shared on X, shows a woman on a two-wheeler riding against the flow of traffic before colliding head-on with an autorickshaw.

In the footage, the rider can be seen shouting and abusing the auto driver, even as a traffic police officer steps in and repeatedly asks her to calm down. The cop is heard telling her she is driving in the wrong direction and causing disruption, but the woman continues to argue and insists the auto driver is at fault. The auto driver, standing his ground, is seen explaining that he was on the correct side of the road.

According to commuters who filmed the incident, the altercation triggered nearly a kilometre-long traffic jam during peak hours, with several vehicles forced to squeeze past the argument on the narrow flyover stretch.

The viral clip has prompted a wave of criticism online, with many urging Bengaluru Traffic Police to take action against the rider.

How did X users react?

One user wrote, “Please take action on this lady for causing nuisance and obstructing traffic. Unless strict punishment is given, people will never learn to follow rules.”

Another questioned the lack of enforcement on the spot,“Why was the woman who was driving on the wrong side not fined? Why should someone following rules be dragged into an argument? The police should have seized her vehicle.”

Others highlighted the infrastructural issues that encourage wrong-side driving. “Everyone is calling out her arrogance, but look at the road, there’s no divider or even a painted divider line,” a user commented.

Another added, “It’s not a one-way. It’s a railway overbridge without a divider. Most people drive like this there because lane discipline simply doesn’t exist.”

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has not issued a public statement yet, but users continue to tag the department demanding penalties and clearer road demarcation on the stretch.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

(Also Read: ‘Cleaner footpaths? Where?’ Bengaluru residents fact-check Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s praise post)