Bengaluru woman who destroyed Onam Pookalam booked by cops: Report

A Bengaluru woman who destroyed a flower arrangement made by children in an apartment complex to celebrate Onam, has been booked by the police after facing severe backlash on social media. The woman can be heard speaking in Malayalam as she stands on the Onam Pookalam. (X)

Cops from the Sampigehalli police station have lodged a case against the woman, identified as Simi Nair, who is a native of the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, a report said.

The Malayali association of the apartment had filed a complaint with the police after the incident, which led to the case being lodged against her, another report said.

The woman had triggered public outrage by engaging in an argument with other residents at the complex and was seen standing over the pookalam (flower arrangement) and ruining it in a viral video.

She was also seen questioning why the residents had not made the arrangement in front of their own houses, to which the other residents replied that the lobby was a common area. The incident reportedly occurred at the Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in east Bengaluru's Hegde Nagar, where Malayali residents had been organising Onam celebrations for seven years.

The incident sparked outrage on social media with several people condemning the woman for her act.