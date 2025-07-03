Bengaluru–Mysuru rapid rail project aims to cut commute time to under one hour: Report

A proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) linking Bengaluru and Mysuru could soon transform one of Karnataka’s busiest travel corridors, slashing journey times from nearly three hours to under 70 minutes, News18 reported. The proposed new RRTS between Bengaluru and Mysuru aims to cut travel time to just under one hour.(PTI)

The system, modeled on Delhi’s upcoming Namo Bharat RRTS and developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is being championed locally by the Bangalore Commuter Rail Corporation Ltd. (BCRCL). Trains would run at speeds up to 200 km/h, serving daily commuters and inter-city travelers with high-frequency, reliable service.

A pre-feasibility study is already complete, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is underway, the report stated. Planners are exploring a mix of elevated and upgraded existing tracks, with cost estimates ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 crore, depending on land acquisition and alignment.

The Bengaluru–Mysuru route is considered ideal due to its economic significance, population growth, and increasing traffic. Towns along the corridor like Ramanagara and Mandya are expected to benefit from real estate and business development, while reduced road traffic could bring environmental and safety improvements.

However, some challenges remain, the report noted. Securing land across districts, coordinating between agencies, and ensuring enough daily ridership at a viable fare point are some of the major hurdles that have been identified. Experts who spoke to the publication stressed that the success of the project depends on building dedicated, grade-separated tracks to avoid the pitfalls of slower, shared rail corridors.

If implemented effectively, the RRTS could reshape urban commuting in Karnataka, making weekend getaways, daily office commutes, and even cross-city relocations dramatically more convenient.