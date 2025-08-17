Bengaluru's civic body launches clean-up plan to reclaim footpaths, improve hygiene: Report

In a renewed push to boost urban cleanliness and reclaim public spaces, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is Bengaluru's civic and administrative body, on Friday rolled out an extensive city-wide clean-up and anti-encroachment campaign spanning six key zones of the city. The initiative spans six key zones in Bengaluru, involving equipment and teams to clear obstructions, illegal structures and improve pedestrian pathways. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Representative image)

The initiative, steered by BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao in partnership with the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), is aimed at enhancing civic hygiene and ensuring walkable, obstruction-free pathways for pedestrians, The Hindu reported.

Officials deployed an array of equipment, including heavy vehicles, tractors, and dedicated cleaning crews working simultaneously across multiple locations as part of the clean-up plan.

READ | Karnataka DCM announces action against illegal buildings after fatal Bengaluru fire, awards ₹5 lakh ex-gratia: Report

In the East Zone, the stretch between Anepalya Junction and Residency Road underwent a significant facelift, the report said. Damaged footpath slabs were replaced, garbage was removed and overgrown tree branches obstructing movement were trimmed. Encroachments, particularly on Kammanahalli Main Road and Subbaiyanapalya, were also cleared to restore pedestrian pathways.

In the West Zone, BBMP teams focused on areas like Industrial Estate, Nandini Layout and Jagajeevanram Nagar under the Rajajinagar and Malleswaram limits. Obstructions along roads were removed, and waste cleared to restore order in these bustling areas, the report stated.

READ | Bengaluru fire tragedy: Building owner arrested after accident kills 5

The South Zone operation included the removal of illegal pushcarts and signboards from footpaths in Deepanjali Nagar and near Kempambudhi Lake. In the northern Yelahanka Zone, Thanisandra Main Road, Ananthapura Main Road, and Jakkur Layout were the focus of extensive clean-up work, which also involved checks for single-use plastic and violations under tobacco control regulations, COPTA.

Meanwhile, in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, a thorough cleaning was conducted at Kengeri Bus Stand, coupled with the planting of saplings along Kengeri Lake to enhance green cover. Further south in Bommanahalli, BBMP teams cleared roadside waste from areas like Mico Layout and Begur, the report added.