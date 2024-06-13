The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's civic body, is likely to be split into three to five corporations by the state government. This move is expected to increase the civic body's efficiency and productivity in a rapidly growing city like Bengaluru. Bengaluru's civic body likely to be split into smaller corporations

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said, “To improve the administration, we have plans to divide the civic body into smaller corporations. London is an example of a city with multiple councils that add high productivity to the civic body. Let us see how it goes.”

According to reports, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah conducted a meeting on June 10 with the cabinet ministers and MLAs from Bengaluru to discuss the move. The chief minister discussed several issues about Bengaluru and its infrastructure woes. As the city is extensively growing, the government plans to bring multiple changes to the administration.

However, the idea of dividing civic body into multiple corporations is not a new one. During the previous tenure of Siddaramaiah (2013-2018), a committee led by BS Patil recommended revamping BBMP into five corporations but that has not been implemented. However, the government is yet to decide on how many corporations and wards to be divided if the BBMP is restructured.