Bengaluru's December warmer than usual, rainfall expected later this week: Report

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is set to receive heavy rain on Thursday, with lighter showers expected for the remainder of the week.

As reported by Deccan Herald, N Puviarasan, Scientist 'F' and Head of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, stated that the northeast monsoon could extend into early January, delaying the onset of winter in the city. A recent cyclonic system had caused a drop in temperatures late last month, but the current absence of rainfall in regions like Kolar and Krishnagiri, as well as parts of Tamil Nadu, has brought warmer easterly winds into Bengaluru, The report added.

As a result, Bengaluru's temperatures have remained higher than usual. On Monday, the city recorded a maximum of 28.8°C and a minimum of 18.9°C—1.9°C and 2.5°C above normal, respectively. Historically, Bengaluru's December temperatures, based on data from 1981-2010, average around 26.5°C for the maximum and 16.2°C for the minimum. Despite the warmth, these figures are still below the record high of 31.4°C recorded on December 27, 2018.

Rains soon

The forecasted rain, particularly the heavy showers on Thursday, is likely to lower temperatures slightly. For the next few days, Bengaluru and its surrounding areas are expected to experience partly cloudy skies with mist in the early mornings. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 30°C and 18°C, respectively, until Wednesday.

Since the emergence of cyclone Fengal, Bengaluru had seen a dip in temperatures, coupled with light to moderate showers, offering much-needed relief from the usual warm climate.