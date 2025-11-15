Bengaluru’s dirtiest stretches to get special cleanup drive this Saturday—full list

With civic agencies facing increasing public pressure over potholes, flooding and deteriorating roads in Bengaluru, the city’s municipal bodies are set to launch another major on-ground effort this weekend. These routes, long flagged by residents for being among the worst-maintained corridors. (Representational image)

The Bengaluru Central and East Corporations have announced an intensive mass cleanliness drive on Saturday, targeting some of the city’s most neglected and heavily criticised stretches, Deccan Herald reported.

As part of the coordinated operation, the East corporation will take up cleaning along 20 km of roads between 6 am and 10 am, while the Central corporation will cover 13 km during the same time window.

(Also Read: Karnataka’s new IT Policy shifts growth beyond Bengaluru with big perks for tier-2 cities)

The chosen stretches include TC Palya Main Road, from Ramamurthy Nagar Bridge to Bhattarahalli (8 km), and State Highway 35, from Varthur Kodi Junction to Kadugodi Bridge (12 km), the report further added.

These routes, long flagged by residents for being among the worst-maintained corridors, have witnessed persistent issues such as garbage dumping, clogged drains and damaged footpaths. On TC Palya Main Road, ongoing drain and footpath upgrades have moved at a slow pace, leading to more disruption for commuters than relief, according to locals.

The Central corporation will simultaneously roll out its drive across major inner-city zones including Shanthinagar, C V Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Gandhinagar, Chickpet and Chamarajpet.

Bengaluru pothole menace

The cleanliness push comes amid renewed citizen complaints over potholes in areas like Varthur, Gunjur, HSR Layout and parts of East Bengaluru. Multiple viral posts in recent weeks have highlighted stretches where ongoing civic work, poor coordination between agencies and intermittent rains have worsened road conditions.

While officials claim that large-scale asphalting work is underway, residents argue that sporadic progress and attention to only select zones have kept much of the city struggling.

(Also Read: ‘Cleaner footpaths? Where?’ Bengaluru residents fact-check Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s praise post)