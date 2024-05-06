Another iconic single-screen theatre in Bengaluru has bitten the dust after the decrease in the number of moviegoers' footfalls. The Cauvery theatre, which is located on Bengaluru’s Sankey Road, has shut its shop, and it is expected to be turned into a commercial complex. Bengaluru's iconic Cauvery theatre shuts shop, internet goes nostalgic(X/@KA_Talkies)

According to a report in The Hindu, the theatre, which started operations in 1974, closed its curtains on April 20. Hindi movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan were screened for the last time in this popular theatre. Speaking to the publication, Cauvery theatre owner Prakash Narasimhaiah said, “There has been a significant decline in the theatre's revenue. The OTT wave and the watching habits of cinema lovers have affected many single screens and there is no other way than shutting the shop. We are planning to turn Cauvery theatre into a commercial complex.”

Meanwhile, the old Bangaloreans reminisced their memories associated with Cauvery theatre that was known for first day first show fanfare.

A user named Ramachandra wrote, “Cauvery theatre, Sadashivnagar, bites the dust. With this, a part of my childhood is gone forever. Cauvery was our go-to theatre up until Vaibhav came up in 2002. I can’t remember how many Kannada movies I watched here as a kid, in the 90s. Struggling to wrap my head around this.”

Another user, Sneha Ragunath, wrote, “Cauvery theatre in Bengaluru to be turned into a commercial complex. Childhood favourite theatre, Walkable distance from my then home... so many memories.”

Cauvery theatre is not the only theatre to close its doors in the last few years. An X user tweeted, “Bengaluru lost 6 theaters in less than 2 years! By the time our stars release their next film probably another 10 might get added to the list. Cauvery, Uma, Nalanda, Krishna, Movie land and Tulasi.”