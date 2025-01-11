Bengaluru's iconic CTR opens its branch at Kempegowda International Airport's terminal 2

Bengaluru's legendary Central Tiffin Room (CTR), famed for its crispy masala dosas, has launched its first outlet at Kempegowda International Airport. Located in Terminal 2, the new CTR branch will offer travelers popular South Indian breakfast dishes, including dosas and idlis, catering to passengers seeking authentic local flavors. Bengaluru's CTR opens a branch in Kempegowda International Airport.

Also Read - Bengaluru likely to see year's first rainfall on January 13 and 14, temperature to dip further: Report

Take a look at the post here

Expressing his excitement on X, Bengaluru Airport's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Satyaki Raghunath shared, "The best feeling ever - really chuffed to see @ctr1920 outside #T2 at @BLRAirport. As someone who spent all my childhood holidays in Malleswaram, this is just the best feeling. I had my first #BenneMasala today. Delicious!"

The launch has been met with enthusiasm from Bengaluru locals, many of whom have expressed a desire for more regional cuisine options at the airport, which is currently dominated by international food chains. One user commented, "Please bring more authentic Karnataka dishes to the airport instead of just fancy fast food and dessert shops. The airport should reflect the city's culinary identity."

Another traveler eagerly awaiting a visit to the new CTR outlet inquired about the pricing of the popular Benne Masala Dosa, stating, "Fantastic! Can't wait for my mid-February trip. By the way, what's the price of Benne Masale here?"

Also Read - Bengaluru metro fares set to rise by 40-45% after 8 years, maximum fare to touch ₹85: Report

In addition to CTR, Kempegowda International Airport is also preparing to welcome another iconic Bengaluru eatery, Rameshwaram Café, which will open in Terminal 1 to serve domestic travelers. This marks CTR's first expansion beyond its original Malleswaram location, now serving both international and select domestic flyers from Terminal 2.

A spokesperson from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) noted, "We aim to celebrate Bengaluru's rich culinary heritage, and bringing two iconic dosa destinations to the airport aligns with that vision."

CTR, one of the city's oldest and most beloved dosa hubs, is renowned for its crispy benne masala dosas and has garnered praise from numerous celebrities. BIAL is committed to enhancing the cultural atmosphere of Kempegowda International Airport by promoting local traditions. As part of this initiative, the airport will prioritize the Kannada language on digital displays and provide event updates through digital platforms. Additionally, passenger engagement activities will encourage the use of Kannada, reflecting BIAL's dedication to preserving and showcasing the region's vibrant linguistic and cultural legacy.