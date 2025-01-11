Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's iconic CTR opens its branch at Kempegowda International Airport's terminal 2

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2025 11:43 AM IST

Bengaluru's Central Tiffin Room opens its first outlet at Kempegowda International Airport, offering authentic South Indian breakfast dishes to travelers.

Bengaluru's legendary Central Tiffin Room (CTR), famed for its crispy masala dosas, has launched its first outlet at Kempegowda International Airport. Located in Terminal 2, the new CTR branch will offer travelers popular South Indian breakfast dishes, including dosas and idlis, catering to passengers seeking authentic local flavors.

Bengaluru's CTR opens a branch in Kempegowda International Airport.
Bengaluru's CTR opens a branch in Kempegowda International Airport.

Also Read - Bengaluru likely to see year's first rainfall on January 13 and 14, temperature to dip further: Report

Take a look at the post here

Expressing his excitement on X, Bengaluru Airport's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Satyaki Raghunath shared, "The best feeling ever - really chuffed to see @ctr1920 outside #T2 at @BLRAirport. As someone who spent all my childhood holidays in Malleswaram, this is just the best feeling. I had my first #BenneMasala today. Delicious!"

The launch has been met with enthusiasm from Bengaluru locals, many of whom have expressed a desire for more regional cuisine options at the airport, which is currently dominated by international food chains. One user commented, "Please bring more authentic Karnataka dishes to the airport instead of just fancy fast food and dessert shops. The airport should reflect the city's culinary identity."

Another traveler eagerly awaiting a visit to the new CTR outlet inquired about the pricing of the popular Benne Masala Dosa, stating, "Fantastic! Can't wait for my mid-February trip. By the way, what's the price of Benne Masale here?"

Also Read - Bengaluru metro fares set to rise by 40-45% after 8 years, maximum fare to touch 85: Report

In addition to CTR, Kempegowda International Airport is also preparing to welcome another iconic Bengaluru eatery, Rameshwaram Café, which will open in Terminal 1 to serve domestic travelers. This marks CTR's first expansion beyond its original Malleswaram location, now serving both international and select domestic flyers from Terminal 2.

A spokesperson from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) noted, "We aim to celebrate Bengaluru's rich culinary heritage, and bringing two iconic dosa destinations to the airport aligns with that vision."

CTR, one of the city's oldest and most beloved dosa hubs, is renowned for its crispy benne masala dosas and has garnered praise from numerous celebrities. BIAL is committed to enhancing the cultural atmosphere of Kempegowda International Airport by promoting local traditions. As part of this initiative, the airport will prioritize the Kannada language on digital displays and provide event updates through digital platforms. Additionally, passenger engagement activities will encourage the use of Kannada, reflecting BIAL's dedication to preserving and showcasing the region's vibrant linguistic and cultural legacy.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On