Bengaluru's leading journalism institute, IIJNM, closes doors amid low applicant numbers

Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), a well-established journalism institute in Bengaluru has announced via email that it will cease offering programs in journalism starting from the academic year 2024-25. IIJNM had offered specialized programs in print, television and multimedia journalism, but the current operating environment has made it difficult to sustain these offerings, it stated in the email.(Facebook)

Citing financial viability concerns due to low applicant numbers, the institute expressed regret over the decision, emphasizing its reputation as a premier institution in journalism education over the past 24 years.

“The management of the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media (IIJNM) regrets to inform you that we will no longer offer programmes in Journalism. This decision was reached as the number of applicants so far this year is far below what is needed for a viable programme,” the email read.

“Given the recent environment in which we have been operating, it is not possible to attract enough students to avoid huge financial losses to continue the programme. Without waiting for the planned start of the course this year on July 22, 2024, we are giving you notice of closing down our beloved Institution,” it added.

The institute has assured selected candidates of a refund for their admission fees within 10 days upon providing banking details. “Once again, we regret having to make this decision which has been extremely painful to us,” it further stated.