'Bengaluru's newest waterfall spot': Viral video from rain-hit Hebbal flyover surfaces online

A video showing water dripping from a flyover in Bengaluru's Hebbal has gone viral on social media, sparking sarcasm and criticism from users. The exact location of the flyover in the video, however, remains uncertain. Screengrab from a viral video shot in Bengaluru’s Hebbal.(X/@bengalurupost1)

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), was captioned, “Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome #Bengaluru.”

Watch the Viral video here:

Several users reacted with tongue-in-cheek comments, with one writing, “Quality test done by Rain sir on the new ramp sir.” Another quipped, “Good idea, our DyCM will charge a fee to watch such wonders, saying it is his idea to make Greater Bengaluru beautiful and also bring revenue. Next rain, he will row a boat and come there to inaugurate the plan.”

Others questioned if the flyover was newly built, with one user asking: “Is this the brand new flyover loop which has metal parts for no reason? Thankfully it’s just water that can’t cause corrosion to Gold.”

Another user said they had witnessed a similar scene, claiming, “Saw it on Hennur flyover as well last night.”

The video has since been widely circulated, adding to growing online discussions about Bengaluru’s infrastructure and rain preparedness.

GBA in action

Meanwhile, repair works in Bengaluru gathered pace on Saturday under the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) latest cleanliness and enforcement drive. The campaign spans everything from footpath clean-ups and stormwater drain desilting to penalising prominent eateries for violations.

Across several zones, commissioners personally supervised the operations, overseeing the removal of illegal footpath encroachments and addressing civic issues that had long been neglected, according to a report in The Hindu.

