Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha illuminated with new lighting system, weekend viewing open to all

The Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru was unveiled in a dazzling new light on Sunday as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a permanent electric illumination system installed at the seat of the state legislature. Illuminated Vidhana Soudha building in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(PTI)

The lighting project, which cost several crores, aims to enhance the visual grandeur of the historic building and attract visitors during weekends and special occasions.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader, and other dignitaries, the Chief Minister formally switched on the newly installed lights on the evening of April 6.

The system promises to become a regular spectacle, lighting up the city's skyline every weekend.

The lights will be switched on during evenings over the weekend and on significant state and national occasions. In a move to make the experience more inclusive, Speaker UT Khader has proposed that the public be allowed to visit and view the illuminated Vidhana Soudha on Sundays between 4 pm and 7 pm.

While Vidhana Soudha has been lit up temporarily in the past for national events and festivals, this marks the first time a permanent lighting system has been installed to showcase the grandeur of the structure year-round.

The installation is expected to boost civic pride and serve as a new visual landmark in Bengaluru’s bustling central district.

Book fair at Vidhana Soudha

Recently, Vidhana Soudha was transformed into a vibrant hub of literature, culture, and culinary delights as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly hosted its first-ever book and cultural festival from February 27 to March 3.

The event featured a literature festival, a large-scale book fair, and a series of cultural performances in the evenings. The book fair also showcased around 150 stalls, with 80 per cent of the collection dedicated to Kannada literature and the rest featuring works in English and other languages. Budding authors also had the opportunity to launch their books at the festival. Additionally, interactive sessions with writers were held at designated spots across the venue.

