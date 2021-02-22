IND USA
Bharath, who stars in Kannada show, Brahmagantu, a remake of the Hindi TV show Badho Bahu, is looking forward to crossing 1000 episodes soon.
Bharath Bopanna: I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people

The Kannada actor, talks about playing a lead in a TV show for four years, doing films and his career
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST

Being a TV star for four years is not an easy task but what drives Bharath Bopanna to the sets everyday is the love and response he gets from his audiences.

“When I heard the story, I knew it would break barriers as the subject was unlike what we had seen earlier. I was excited to be a part of the show as it wasn’t a routine story. Working in a TV serial, it gets monotonous after a certain time but the audinces loved the show and my character a lot and that motivated me,” says the actor who stars in Brahmagantu, a remake of the Hindi TV show Badho Bahu, and is looking forward to crossing 1000 episodes soon.

Having been a part of two other Kannada serials and a Telugu one as well since he started acting in 2016, Bopanna forayed into films with Kannada film, Demo Piece, last year. “I am blessed with good opportunities and now I am greedy for good films (laughs). Demo Piece was challenging as a subject and also as I had to balance my film and TV schedule. The college-goers loved the film as they connected with the subject, which is about staying away from vices. Going forward, I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people. I want to play roles that become memorable,” he shares.

While Kannada TV content revolves around family oriented subjects, he divulges that audiences also appreciate new concepts. Though he doesn’t watch Hindi TV shows often, Bopanna admits to being a fan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. “I enjoyed the original version as the drama was quite engaging. Kannada TV too has been improving content every year. But with the lockdown, the industry found it difficult to cope for the first 5 months. There were re-runs of my shows and so many texted saying it feels like the show started yesterday (laughs). Now, things have recovered and shooting for many projects are on in full swing,” he says, adding that OTT platforms have been a boon. “The medium has been a huge advantage for many filmmakers who couldn’t release their films in theatres due to Covid. Delays impacted the industry and the producers but having a new avenue to release movies, has been wonderful.”

Bharath Bopanna: I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people

