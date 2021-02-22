Bharath Bopanna: I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people
Being a TV star for four years is not an easy task but what drives Bharath Bopanna to the sets everyday is the love and response he gets from his audiences.
“When I heard the story, I knew it would break barriers as the subject was unlike what we had seen earlier. I was excited to be a part of the show as it wasn’t a routine story. Working in a TV serial, it gets monotonous after a certain time but the audinces loved the show and my character a lot and that motivated me,” says the actor who stars in Brahmagantu, a remake of the Hindi TV show Badho Bahu, and is looking forward to crossing 1000 episodes soon.
Having been a part of two other Kannada serials and a Telugu one as well since he started acting in 2016, Bopanna forayed into films with Kannada film, Demo Piece, last year. “I am blessed with good opportunities and now I am greedy for good films (laughs). Demo Piece was challenging as a subject and also as I had to balance my film and TV schedule. The college-goers loved the film as they connected with the subject, which is about staying away from vices. Going forward, I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people. I want to play roles that become memorable,” he shares.
While Kannada TV content revolves around family oriented subjects, he divulges that audiences also appreciate new concepts. Though he doesn’t watch Hindi TV shows often, Bopanna admits to being a fan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. “I enjoyed the original version as the drama was quite engaging. Kannada TV too has been improving content every year. But with the lockdown, the industry found it difficult to cope for the first 5 months. There were re-runs of my shows and so many texted saying it feels like the show started yesterday (laughs). Now, things have recovered and shooting for many projects are on in full swing,” he says, adding that OTT platforms have been a boon. “The medium has been a huge advantage for many filmmakers who couldn’t release their films in theatres due to Covid. Delays impacted the industry and the producers but having a new avenue to release movies, has been wonderful.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharath Bopanna: I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yatnal, Kashappanavar exploiting Panchamasali agitation: K’taka ministers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress attacks Yediyurappa, lays out red carpet for disgruntled BJP leaders
- Karnataka Congress president, D K Shivakumar said the party will make its stand on issues like reservation clear in the coming days and invited all disgruntled elements within the BJP to join the Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New quota requests add to Karnataka's existing pile
- Some of the requests by Karnataka caste groups are at least 5-10 years old, highlighting slow pace of progress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi and Yediyurappa over ‘unfulfilled’ promises
- The Congress has upped the ante against the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government that has been rattled by dissent and shortage of funds due to the reduction of revenue inflows from the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dark web, drugs and bitcoins send Bengaluru police into a tizzy
- Bengaluru police opened a bitcoin account recently and told the accused to transfer his bitcoin to the account because it had to seize the cryptocurrency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchamasali Lingayat seers give ultimatum to Yediyurappa govt over reservation
- Several leaders from Congress and the BJP were also seen raising demands for the reservation for the community at the gathering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yatnal sets Yediyurappa new timeframe for 2A reservation for Panchamasali
- Yatnal, a staunch critic of Yediyurappa, said that he will raise the issue on March 4 at the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Raoh: My next release has a lot of firsts in Kannada films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to approve 6 canal modernisation project proposals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka releases guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka cops put ink away as fingerprints go hi-tech
- More than 1,000 fingerprint scanners and proprietary software have been deployed at all police stations across Karnataka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka looks to allay hesitancy as vaccination numbers stay low
- Experts say fears over complication after vaccine jab is main cause of low turnout in Karnataka which has vaccinated around 57% of its target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox