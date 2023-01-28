BJP is nightmare for DK Shivakumar: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that there is no dissidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka unit and they are just organising the party for the state's good.

"There has been no dissidence in the party anywhere. The progress of the party is important for which everyone must strive. They have only one aim for Belagavi, Dharwad, Kittur Karnataka, Hyderabad-Karnataka and South Karnataka and to achieve this, the party is being organised," Bommai told reporters ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's programme in Hubballi.

Reacting to a question where the Chief Minister was asked if Congress and president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar were afraid of BJP, he said that the party (BJP) has become a "nightmare" for DK Shivakumar and this is the reason "he would see the saffron party in his dreams."

Further, talking about the Home Minister's visit to the state, CM Bommai said that it would bring an electrifying movement in Kittur.

"Shah will lay the foundation stone for the FSL, attend platinum jubilee celebrations of BVB College of Engineering, booth level Vijay Sankalp Yatra of Dharwad district, a mammoth public meeting in M.K.Hubli, and a meeting with the office-bearers above Mandal," Bommai told the mediapersons.

He further said that Kittur Karnataka has been the strong fortress of the BJP and Amit Shah is visiting across the state.

"He (Amit Shah) played an important role in the 2018 Assembly polls. He visited Mandya, now Kittur Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka in the next month. The party organisation is a continuous process and there will be the inauguration of the State and Central Government schemes and the laying of the foundation stone for various programs," Bommai added.

He also said that the influence of the national leaders is bound to have on state politics and the party has been making use of it.