BJP legislator slams govt over call to boycott Muslim jewellers
A day after right-wing group Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik gave a call to boycott Muslim jewellers on Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, AH Vishwanath, on Monday lashed out at the chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai-led government for not putting an end to “extra-constitutional forces” running riot in the state.
“Is this Muthalik’s government? An RSS or VHP government? (The) government should be for the welfare of the people. Who is running this government? Is Muthalik running this government? This is an insult to democracy and state. Who gave them powers? The chief minister should intervene and put an end to all this and should put administration back on track,” Vishwanath said.
The Upper House member of the state legislature said that the CM should not allow people like Muthalik to polarise the population.
“We have a lot of regard for Basavaraj Bommai. But if you give those (right-wing) groups opportunities. They (right-wing groups) have not faced any elections or held any administrative post but have only survived by disturbing peace of society and these extra constitutional forces are working in the state. Who should be shameful?” the BJP legislator added.
“The reason for this is a few Muslim organisations and they are provoked by the Congress, which has added to the problem just like hijab incident. Siddaramaiah wants to bulldoze out Sangh Parivar. Congress had celebrated Tipu (Sultan) Jayanti and because of such actions, these kind of incidents are going up. The BJP does not wish to come to power with such issues and instead on development,” MP Renukacharya, political secretary to the chief minister and BJP legislator said.
K’taka: Political slugfest over PSI recruitment scam rages on
Two days after Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge alleged scam in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors and released an audio clip in support of Kharge's claims, the Criminal Investigation Department issued a notice to him on Monday. The audio clip released by Kharge on Saturday was of an alleged conversation between a candidate who appeared for the PSI recruitment and a middlemen.
Lucknow schools propose, students dispose: Covid-19 protocol goes for toss as mates meet
Students at several schools were found not following Covid-19 protocol, particularly social distancing, as they walked out after classes, holding hands. A day after two girl students tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow, many schools have gone on an alert and implemented Covid-19 protocol strictly, but at several schools students were allowed entry without masks. The campuses are to be regularly sanitised minimum twice a day.
CM Uddhav Thackeray launches National Common Mobility Card
Mumbai: In a significant development for commuters in the city, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport on Monday introduced the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which can be used for BEST bus services. Later, the same card can be used for travelling in metro services, suburban trains, buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and other utilities. NCMC or common mobility card was launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at BEST headquarters on Monday.
Underground construction work begins for Agra Metro
Work for the underground section of the first phase of the Agra Metro Corridor began on Monday. The diaphragm wall or D-Wall was formed in the presence of senior officials of UP Metro Rail Corporation. Corridor-I of the Agra Metro Rail Project extends from Taj Mahal East Gate to Sikandara. The underground construction work is being undertaken between Taj Mahal Metro Station and RBS College Metro Station which was inaugurated on Monday.
BMC directs ward officers, private practitioners to monitor Covid-19 clusters
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week directed private general practitioners, municipal dispensaries and assistant commissioners of the 24 wards of Mumbai to keep an eye on Covid-19 cases reported in clusters. Additionally, assistant commissioners have also been asked to carry out contact tracing of up to 15 high-risk contacts and enforce home or institutional quarantine. On Monday, Mumbai reported 45 fresh cases, on Sunday city had reported 73, while 72 people tested positive on Saturday.
