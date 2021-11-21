BJP like a touring circus with Janaswarajya Yatra amid calamity, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on Sunday said that the ‘Janaswarajya Yatra’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was actually the “Jana Barbadi Yatra”, mocking the ruling party of prioritising politics when the entire state was reeling under heavy losses due to incessant and unseasonal rainfall.

“Half the state has been hit by unseasonal rain. Though it has been a good crop, farmers are not able to reap the benefits. The state government is like touring talkies (performers) and they are performing. This is not Janaswarajya Yatra, it is the Janabarbadi Yatra,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter.

The post comes days after the BJP began its Janaswarajya Yatra ahead of the polls to 25 seats in the upper house of the state legislature, scheduled to be held on December 10.

The tour is also meant to mobilise support for the upcoming Zilla and Taluka panchayat elections that would set the ground for the 2023 assembly polls.

“Affected by the heavy rainfall, over 20 people have died. Over 10,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed. People are on the streets as their homes have collapsed. The BJP government has to rush to their aid but instead are going around doing their Janaswarajya Yatra,” Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka, like several other parts of the country, has been deeply impacted by the unseasonal rain that continued to batter several regions all through October and November.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the unseasonal rain had caused extensive damage in several parts. There have been reports of damage to infrastructure, agricultural land, personal and public property as well as loss of human and animal lives.

“About 3 lakh farmers were affected due to excessive rain in July, August, September months. Compensation amount had been released for them. Instructions had been issued for disbursal of ₹130 crore pending amount through Direct Transfer of Benefit system,” Bommai said on Sunday.

He added that district officials have been instructed to submit survey reports on the losses so far.

The ministers are touring their respective districts. The election code of conduct is also an issue that is causing delay as permission from the Election Commission is needed. “We will write to the Election Commission in this regard,” Bommai said.