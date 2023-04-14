Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP ministers file nomination papers for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP ministers file nomination papers for Karnataka Assembly polls

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Apr 14, 2023 08:54 AM IST

The poll process for the Assembly elections formally began on Thursday, with the issuance of the gazette notification.

Incumbent BJP ministers Murugesh Nirani, Dr K Sudhakar, S T Somashekar and V Sunil Kumar were among those who filed their nomination papers for Karnataka Assembly polls on Thursday.

Karnataka Minister and BJP leader CC Patil files his nomination papers from the Nargund Assembly constituency for the Karnataka Assembly elections. (ANI Photo)(ANI Pic Service/ Prashant Mishra)
Karnataka Minister and BJP leader CC Patil files his nomination papers from the Nargund Assembly constituency for the Karnataka Assembly elections. (ANI Photo)(ANI Pic Service/ Prashant Mishra)

The poll process for the May 10 Assembly elections formally began today, with the issuance of gazette notification paving the way for candidates to file their nominations.

Nirani is contesting from from Bilagi in Bagalkote, Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur, Sunil Kumar from Karkala in Udupi and Somashekar from Yashwanthapur constituency in Bengaluru.

READ | Karnataka elections: 221 candidates file nominations on the first day

Similarly, S S Mallikarjun, who is trying his luck from Davangere North on Congress ticket, too filed the papers.

According to the Election Commission, 27 Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, 26 Congress, 12 Janata Dal (S), 10 Aam Aadmi Party and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party filed the papers. There were 100 nominations by unrecognised parties and 45 independents.

In all, 221 nominations were filed on the day the notification for the Assembly elections was issued, the Election Commission statement said.

READ | Its raining retirements & resignations in Karnataka as BJP leaders miffed over poll list

According to the EC schedule of events, the last date of filing nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Meanwhile, as on Thursday, the cumulative seizure since March 29 when the model code of conduct came into force touched 144 crore.

The total seizure comprises cash of 57.37 crore, freebies worth 17.93 crore, liquor worth 32 crore, drugs worth 13.2 crore, gold worth 21.27 crore, and silver worth 2.56 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aam aadmi party bengaluru bharatiya janata party bjp congress udupi karnataka karnataka election karnataka assembly election + 7 more
aam aadmi party bengaluru bharatiya janata party bjp congress udupi karnataka karnataka election karnataka assembly election + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out