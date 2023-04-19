Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJYM leader murdered in Karnataka's Dharwad, police detain four

BJYM leader murdered in Karnataka's Dharwad, police detain four

ByHT News Desk | Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 19, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Bharatuya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM) national president and Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya called it a murder by the political rivals.

A BJP youth wing leader identified as Praveen was murdered on Tuesday night during the temple festival at Karnataka’s Dharwad district. The police have detained four suspects and confirmed their involvement in the murder.

BJYM leader murdered in Karnataka, police detain four
BJYM leader murdered in Karnataka, police detain four

Speaking to reporters, Dharwad’s SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “The murder of Praveen has been reported to us and we have detained four people as of now. We are investigating them, and the preliminary enquiry has revealed that Praveen was murdered in a brawl. Praveen was stabbed by the members of a rival group.”

According to police, a fight broke out between Praveen’s group and a group of drunkards during a temple procession. After a heated argument between Praveen, the other group left the place and came back with more number of people. Praveen and his group members were abused, and he was later stabbed with a knife by them. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, the efforts went in vain, and he was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, Bharatuya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM) national president and Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya called it a murder by the political rivals. He wrote, “With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member & Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night.BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers & pray for his Sadgati.” However, the Dharwad police have ruled out the political rivalry angle in the murder and said that it happened during a fight between Praveen and a drunkard group.

Praveen is an executive member of BJYM’s Dharwad unit and he is also vice president of Kottur gram panchayat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bjp police hospital karnataka doctors sp tejasvi surya bjym involvement knife brawl fight + 10 more
bjp police hospital karnataka doctors sp tejasvi surya bjym involvement knife brawl fight + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out