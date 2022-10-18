B'luru: Three-year-old washed away after he fell into storm water drain. Report

A three-year-old boy from Bengaluru's Varthur area was washed away after he fell into an uncovered storm water drain 100 m from his home on Sunday afternoon, The Times of India reported, adding that search and rescue operations are underway.

The boy has been identified as Kabir and his parents as Vinod and Sapna.

Kabir was playing near the drain with five other children when he fell inside. One of the children told his mother about the accident when she came back home and she filed a police complaint, after which emergency services staff were deployed to search for Kabir.

According to media reports, the drain had been left unfenced despite multiple complaints.

As many as 25 emergency services members are working to find Kabir but heavy run-off from the recent rains are understood to be hampering rescue ops.

Vinod, the father, works as a delivery agent at an app-based food delivery company and Sapna works as a domestic help in the Varthur area. The couple moved to Bengaluru from Nepal in 2020 in search of work.

