Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bommai confident of Gujarat-like ‘pro incumbency mandate’ for BJP in Karnataka

Bommai confident of Gujarat-like ‘pro incumbency mandate’ for BJP in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 02:09 PM IST

With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the "pro-incumbency mandate" is likely in this poll-bound southern state.

Bommai asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again. (Arun Kumar Rao)
Bommai asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again. (Arun Kumar Rao)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the "pro-incumbency mandate" is likely in this poll-bound southern state. He asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.

"People today support good governance and developmental works. It is very clear that there is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Bommai said in response to a question.

READ | Karnataka CM dismisses charges of deleting minority votes from electoral roll

Speaking to reporters here, he said this is not the first time there will be a pro incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time. "This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP's governance, its leaders, and Narendra Modi's leadership," he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress. The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

READ | 1,350 aspirants want to contest Assembly poll on Congress ticket in Karnataka

Asked whether this pro incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the Chief Minister said, "of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent percent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 5 months. The BJP in Karnataka has set a target of winning minimum 150 seats in 224-member assembly to regain power. The Congress which is hoping to come to power in the state, has set a similar target, while former PM H D Deve Gowda's JD(S) is targeting 123 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru politics assembly election + 2 more
karnataka bengaluru politics assembly election + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out