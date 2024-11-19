'BPL cards for the needy only’: DK Shivakumar defends eligibility review, slams BJP politics

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday lashed out at the BJP for "politicising the government's decision to review eligibility for Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders". Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We are not taking anyone's food away. BJP has no other business than politicising. The percentage of BPL card holders in many constituencies is around 90%. My constituency has 90%, and Holenarasipura has 92% BPL card holders. Hence, we need to ensure that genuine and needy people get BPL cards. Some BPL cards have been cancelled after review."

He was replying to the BJP's allegation that the government was robbing people of their food.

When asked about MLAs being lured with offers ranging from ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore, he said, "Let the BJP first explain Yatnal's allegation of ₹1000 crore. Where did the money come from? Who collected it and who did they give it to? You should ask this question to Vijayendra, Ashok and other NDA leaders."

Shivakumar on Maharashtra elections

With the Maharashtra election inching closer, Shivakumar expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning the upcoming state polls.

"I took part in the election campaign in Maharashtra. I am confident that Maha Vikas Aghadi will come to power in the state. Doubts about our guarantee schemes are cleared and the people are wholeheartedly supporting the Congress party," he said.

288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, with counting of votes to be held on November 23.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, is up against the Mahayuti alliance, which is comprised of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath-led Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

