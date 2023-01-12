Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Breakfast at Bommai's for crematorium workers

Breakfast at Bommai's for crematorium workers

Bommai having breakfast with crematorium workers on Wednesday.(@BSBommai/Twitter)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hosted a breakfast for crematorium workers at his official Race Course Road residence here and assured that their services will be regularised soon. He also promised that the State government would take steps in the upcoming budget to increase crematorium facilities in Bengaluru.

"Steps have already been taken to confirm the services of 130 crematorium workers in the city on the lines of Pourakarmikas (civic workers). There are 300 of them in other districts and necessary steps will be taken to regularise all such workers across the State," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister, who received a brass statue of Harishchandra (the legendary king) from Karnataka Dr B R Ambedkar Crematorium and Electric Crematorium Employees Association, said it is one among the most valued gifts he has received so far and would keep it at a place where he offers worship everyday.

He also directed the officials to refer to the community as Harishchandra Balaga (Harishchandra's fraternity) instead of crematorium workers.

