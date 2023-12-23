Cabinet panel set up for management of Covid-19 in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has constituted a four-member cabinet sub-committee headed by state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to manage Covid-19 infections. Devotees, some wearing face masks as a precaution, pray at a church ahead of Christmas in Bengaluru. (AP)

Other than Rao, social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa, medical education minister Sharan Prakash Patil and higher education minister MC Sudhakar are in the committee.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The cabinet sub-committee will collaborate closely with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which will receive support from the health and family welfare department for conducting meetings and offer recommendations to the government, according to a state government order.

Highlighting the importance of coordination between the Cabinet sub-committee and the TAC, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday, “The advice given by the TAC should be implemented in toto.”

He urged citizens not to panic, emphasizing the need for precautions to prevent infection.

Minister Gundu Rao on Friday said the first meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 management will be held in Bengaluru on December 25. Talks will be held with the Centre to revise the guidelines if necessary.

Addressing reporters after a review meeting, the health minister said there is no cause for panic, but people should be cautious. No restrictions will be imposed and wearing of masks will not be made compulsory for the time being, the minister said but urged people to wear masks in crowded places.

The Karnataka government has released an advisory in which it stated that the individuals aged 60 years and above, those with co-morbidities (especially kidney, heart, and liver ailments), pregnant women, and lactating mothers should wear face masks when outdoors. Additionally, they are strongly advised to refrain from visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

A special circular has also been issued to authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu, instructing them to maintain vigilance, conduct sufficient testing, and report Covid-19 cases promptly.

The health department is planning to increase the number of sample tests. “We are planning on increasing testing. To do that we have to procure the testing kits since the old kits have lapsed. Since calling a tender process would take time, we have told the district health officials to procure the kits on an emergency basis and begin the testing at the earliest,” said the health minister.

Gundu Rao said healthcare personnel should be on alert to deal with the emerging situation