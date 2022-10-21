California's Menlo Security to hire engineers to develop products in Bengaluru

California-based Menlo Security is investing in its two-year old Bengaluru office, adding up to 60 engineers next year to roll out more cyber products for its global clients, according to its co-founder and chief product officer Poornima DeBolle.

“We expect to hire up to 60 engineers next year,” DeBolle told PTI on the sidelines of the Singapore International Cyber Week 2022 on Thursday.

The company also plans to hire more junior talent, those with experience of two to five years, in the coming year, and train them to develop new cyber security products.

“We invest in talent and take them to our operations in the US and Singapore for further developing their skill,” she said.

“We will build products in India and deliver to India as well as from India,” she said of her long-term plans that widely align with the Indian Government’s vision of having industries in the country to make for the world.

Noting the matured engineering talent in Bengaluru as comparable to those in Silicon Valley, DeBolle shared her decision to have an Indian hub after having checked on the availability of talent in Spain, Ireland and Mexico.

“We decided in late 2020 to set up the Indian office for our global product expansion plans, as it became challenging in expanding from the US and the UK operations.”

Once the Bengaluru office was finalised, DeBolle gathered a team of 40-engineers in early 2021 and had the first cloud-based product shipped to global clients within nine months.

The team delivered the first product, Menlo Private Access, in the first quarter of this year, said the Bengaluru-born and California-based engineer turned entrepreneur.

More products are in the pipeline, said DeBolle who led her Singapore-based team to display a range of products at the three-day Cyber week held from Oct 18-20.

DeBolle is working on a couple of different product lines, but all on cyber security, including browser isolation and enhancing the first made-in-India product Menlo Private Access.

“As migration to the cloud quickens and application workloads move to SaaS, security is being rearchitected to meet a new set of challenges,” she said.

“Menlo Security is at the forefront of this shift, empowering organisations to adapt and map their journey to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and beyond,” she said.