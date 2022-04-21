Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru SUV driver booked for intentionally killing dog
- The Jnanabharati Police booked an SUV owner for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog as it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19.
The Jnanabharati Police booked an SUV owner for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog as it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19. The disturbing incident from Bengaluru was caught on a CCTV camera.
The police have registered a case based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist. The driver was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the police are trying to trace the driver. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road.
A few months back a similar incident was reported in South Bengaluru's Jayanagar, where a 23-year-old grandson of a prominent Bengaluru-based businessman has been arrested.
Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960
The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 prohibits any person from inflicting, causing, or if it is the owner, permitting, unnecessary pain or suffering to be inflicted on any animal. The Act also makes it a crime to beat, kick, torture, mutilate, administer an injurious substance, or cruelly kill an animal. As per the provisions of the law, the GOI formed the Animal Welfare Board of India.
-
Unfair pressure: DU students’ take on offline exams
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, and this has further fuelled Delhi University students' existing demand for online open book exams. “I received email from the university which stated, 'Not filling exam form in given time may cost you a year', implying that nothing will change even with surging Covid-19 cases,” says Vishwas Saxena, final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Rajdhani College.
-
Covid lockdown in China begins to choke Himachal’s pharma hub
The indefinite lockdown in China's commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh's pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia leading to the doubling of cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging material in the past month. Also read: Punjab makes face masks mandatory.
-
Shooting in Haveri theatre after argument over seat, one seriously injured
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been injured gravely after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified man at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri. Both the victim and the accused were patrons of a screening of the recent release 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt, among others. He reportedly rested his feet on the seat in front of him, which happened to be the accused's seat.
-
As Covid cases rise, Punjab govt advises public to wear face masks again
More than a month after all Covid-related curbs were lifted in Punjab, the state government on Thursday issued an order, asking people to once again start wearing masks, particularly in public places. The border state removed all its Covid restrictions on March 15. Many of Punjab's neighbouring states, like Delhi and Haryana, have once again made face masks mandatory. Delhi reported as many as 1,009 fresh infections on Wednesday, up from 632 on April 19.
-
DU fest 2022: Joy for some, wait continues for the rest
After two years of zero on-ground activity in college campuses, the Delhi University fest season finally recommenced earlier this month. A third-year student of Kirori Mal College, Yash Narayan, who wanted to witness an offline fest before graduating, rues, “There has been no official notice but we don't have a student union to spearhead something as big as a college fest. So it's unlikely we will have one soon.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics