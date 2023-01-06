CBI moves K’taka HC seeking nod to attach Reddy’s properties

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a petition on Wednesday before the Karnataka high court seeking a direction to the state government to permit the attachment of former Karnataka minister Janardhan Reddy’s properties, people in the know of the matter said on Thursday. According to the petition, the government had kept the CBI’s requisition pending since August 30, 2022. The petition comes days after Reddy launched a political party in Karnataka.

The CBI stated that at the time of its petition before the special court, the properties held by Janardhana Reddy and his family members were valued at ₹65.05 crore. The agency claimed that in a continued effort, 219 more properties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been traced, which are valued at ₹17.14 crore.

“Having found out the properties being held by the 1st accused (Reddy) and the companies connected to him in the State of Andhra Pradesh and State of Telangana, which are either proceeds of crime or equivalent part of the value of the proceeds of crime, it is submitted that the petitioner herein gave a representation to the state of Karnataka seeking approval of the respondent to seek for attachment of the properties of the 1st accused and his family members,” the petition stated.

Janardhana Reddy had launched his party ‘Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha’ on December 25 last year. The mining baron had announced that he will contest the 2023 assembly polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district, outside his turf in Ballari. He had said that “his party would follow the ideals of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna” and “fight against divisive politics” based on caste and communal lines.

“Despite Bharatiya Janata Party leaders saying that I’m not a member of the party and have no relationship with it... that belief has turned out to be false...the state and its people believed that I’m from that party... Today I’m announcing Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, with my thinking, with the thinking of Basavanna, which is against the divisive politics in the name of religion and caste,” Reddy had said.

Though the BJP leaders in the Ballari are confident that Reddy’s party wouldn’t make a big impact, there is growing tension in the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government over Reddy’s new party.

“There is a concern about many disgruntled leaders joining. While these leaders will not win, the concern is if they will eat into the vote bank of the party. Reddy has a strong influence in Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri and Bidar districts,” said a senior BJP legislator who didn’t want to be named.

Reddy was politically inactive for nearly 12 years since he was arrested by the CBI in 2011 for his alleged role in the mining scam.

Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, has been out on bail since 2015, and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Bellari and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Recently in October, the Supreme Court allowed Reddy to visit Bellary and stay till November 6 to meet his daughter after he had sought permission.