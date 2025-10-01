Chennai loses startup to Bengaluru, founder says ‘move was inevitable’ due to climate, thriving ecosystem

While the company’s R&D farm will remain in Chennai, the relocation has reignited discussions about the challenges Chennai faces in retaining high-growth startups despite having talent and infrastructure.

“In Chennai, we gave it our all, building a global product and cultivating strawberries against all odds. But the climate, market access, supportive agriculture laws, expat livability, and Bengaluru’s thriving startup ecosystem have made the move inevitable,” Varadharajan wrote.

The post has drawn mixed responses, reflecting both support for startups and criticism of the reasons cited for moving:

Some residents have pushed back on the “climate” reasoning, pointing out that Chennai enjoys sea breezes most mornings and evenings, with extreme heat limited to April and May. “Honestly, Chennai already has the talent and infrastructure. Maybe we should focus on building better startup support here instead of losing companies to Bengaluru,” one user commented.

Others expressed frustration over Chennai losing startups despite investments in education and infrastructure. “Yet another Chennai-based startup moves to Bengaluru. We are investing heavily in our education, just for Bengaluru to reap the benefits,” one professional noted.

Several voices highlighted that Bengaluru’s edge lies not only in livability but also in liberal policies supporting startups and innovation. “I’ve told politicians again and again, stop living with your heads in the clouds. Chennai is at a disadvantage, and yet even with Bangalore’s traffic and dull lifestyle, it still wins on liveability. High-paying startups are moving out, young talent is leaving. You want them to only continue low-paid work for factories?” wrote another user.

Some suggested relocating startups to other cities in Tamil Nadu to counter the trend. “Maybe move the capital to Coimbatore to stop these complaints about climate. Look at Pune’s growth in the last five years. Kovai has similar potential with tourist spots like Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Munnar,” one commentator said.

Varadharajan emphasized that Chennai will remain the startup’s first home, and the R&D farm will continue operations there, leaving the door open for future initiatives in Tamil Nadu.

