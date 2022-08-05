CM Bommai inaugurates Lalbagh flower show; See pics
- Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independece Day flower show, which is themed after Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his late son Puneeth rajkumar.
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show began today after an inaugural function presided over by the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
This year's flower and fruit show comes after a gap of two years and is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars. Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, brothers of the late Puneeth, were also present at the event.
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering a sudden heart attack. He was 46 years old.
Munirathna, Minister for Horticulture, took to Twitter and shared pictures of the inaugural function. The flower show will be a 11-day event, from August 5 to 15.
“On the occasion of the inauguration of Karnataka Ratna Dr. Rajkumar and Dr. Puneet Rajkumar memorial fruit show organized by the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh, offering pooja and lighting the inaugural flame," he said.
Here are some pictures from the event -
Mrs. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and officials such as MP Renukacharya also attended the event on Friday.
-
