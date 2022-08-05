CM Bommai inaugurates Lalbagh flower show; See pics

The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show began today after an inaugural function presided over by the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

This year's flower and fruit show comes after a gap of two years and is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars. Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, brothers of the late Puneeth, were also present at the event.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering a sudden heart attack. He was 46 years old.

Munirathna, Minister for Horticulture, took to Twitter and shared pictures of the inaugural function. The flower show will be a 11-day event, from August 5 to 15.

“On the occasion of the inauguration of Karnataka Ratna Dr. Rajkumar and Dr. Puneet Rajkumar memorial fruit show organized by the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh, offering pooja and lighting the inaugural flame," he said.

Here are some pictures from the event -

Statues of Dr Rajkumar, his wife Parvathamma and son Puneeth Rajkumar at Lalbagh this year. (Image credit: @AbDeVil68009622/Twitter)

A 30-feet-tall statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, whose untimely death shocked fans across the state last year.

Dr Rajkumar's statue in the get-up of one of his famous characters. (Image source: @PowerStarPunith/Twitter)

A mausoleum for later actor Puneeth, who is lovingly called ‘Appu’ by fans. He was the youngest of the three Rajkumar brothers. (Image credit: @MunirathnaMLA/Twitter)

Rajkumar brothers Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar among others like CM Bommai lighting the inaugural flame. (Image source: @MunirathnaMLA/Twitter)

Mrs. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and officials such as MP Renukacharya also attended the event on Friday.

